**Cash Price: $23,800. Finance Price: $22,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!







BEAUTIFUL LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK! LOADED SUNSET METALLIC 2014 FORD F-150 XTR EDITION CREW 4X4 3.5L ECOBOOST V6, LOADED WITH EXTRAS!!







- 3.5L ECOBOOST V6



- 6 Speed automatic



- Auto 2 stage 4x4



- 6-Passenger seating



- Power driver's seat



- Ford SYNC with AUX and USB and Satellite



- Voice activated Bluetooth



- Factory brake controller



- Ford Box liner and running boards



- Power pedals



- High End RAIDER body coloured Fiberglass tonneau cover



- XTR Full Chrome Package



- Read below for more info...







THIS IS A TRUE, RARE BEAUTY SET UP LIKE THIS. LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH AN AMAZING CLEAN MANITOBA HISTORY! EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP with lots to offer and some cool extras as well! 2014 Ford F-150 XTR Edition Crew Cab 4x4 with all the factory options you'd expect including the Ford EcoBoost 3.5 V6 producing 365 hp and a Big 420 lb-ft of torque! All this is matched to a 6-speed automatic and an auto 4x4 with 2-stage transfer case, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, power heated mirrors, and Power 6 passenger seating with large full down center console. Also included is FORD SYNC for Bluetooth connectivity and premium CD audio with AUX, USB and Sirius satellite, remote entry, factory remote start, factory tow package with brake controller, chrome factory running boards, Ford box-liner, fog lights, tow hooks, Full Chrome XTR appearance package (chrome grill, bumpers, door handles, exhaust tips, bug deflector and more - looks amazing!), Ford HD mud flaps, the upgraded OEM 18" XTR Chrome 7-spoke factory wheels on strong Goodyear Wrangler tires PLUS so much more including the VERY RARE High end Body-Coloured RAIDER fiberglass tonneau cover with hydraulic lifting and locking cover! Beautiful clean looks. Impressive condition inside & out with pride of ownership very evident!!







Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification completed at the Ford Store , a Clean Non-Collision Manitoba CARFAX History plus we have many UNLIMITED KILOMETER warranty options available. New MRSP was over $50,000 New (we have the build sheet!!) Price to sell at huge value. READY FOR SALE NOW Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

