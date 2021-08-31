2014 Ford F-350

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 5 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7831710

7831710 Stock #: 1971

1971 VIN: 1FT8X3A69EEB54462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Stock # 1971

Mileage 230,561 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.