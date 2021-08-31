Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-350

230,561 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  1. 7831710
  2. 7831710
  3. 7831710
  4. 7831710
  5. 7831710
  6. 7831710
  7. 7831710
  8. 7831710
  9. 7831710
  10. 7831710
  11. 7831710
  12. 7831710
  13. 7831710
  14. 7831710
  15. 7831710
  16. 7831710
  17. 7831710
  18. 7831710
  19. 7831710
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

230,561KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7831710
  • Stock #: 1971
  • VIN: 1FT8X3A69EEB54462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 1971
  • Mileage 230,561 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L V8 Rear Wheel Drive! This well above average condition F350 has the 8' box and also includes keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 134,521 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 204,875 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 263,257 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

Call Dealer

204-832-XXXX

(click to show)

204-832-1081

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory