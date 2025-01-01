2014 Forest River Sandpiper

Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! This 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ Fifth Wheel is a perfect unit for a summer day at the lake with the whole family! Equipped with two big private bedrooms. 2 bathroom, one for the kids and one for the adults, and 2 kitchens (inside and outside) so the family can enjoy downtime in their own space. Quad Slide Sierra Fifth Wheel, Rear Bunk/Twin/Trundle Bed Slide, Dbl. Ward., Ent. Center, Twin Bed/Bunk Bed Slide, Half Bath, Pantry, Dbl. Kit. Sink, Range, 3-Burner Range, Micro., Refrig., Dinette/Sofa Slide, Ceiling Fan, Ent. Center, Toilet, Neo-Angle Shower, Lav., Dresser, TV Hook-Up, Bed Slide, Ward., Shelf, W/D Prep, Overhead Cabinets Throughout, Pass-Thru Storage, Docking Station Access, Outside Refer & Much More - all just like home residential quality! This high end 41Ft RV is truly more like a cabin than an RV!! 2014 Forest River Sierra! 4 Slide Outs! King Bed! Outdoor Kitchen! Rear Bunk House! New Awning! A bath and half!! A REAL MUST SEE! You will love the spaciousness of this 2014 Sierra 365SAQ by Forest River. This RV is very well laid out to provide room for a large family and all your friends. The Sierra totals three distinct private sleeping areas for campers of all ages. There is a fold out sofa, a dinette that converts to a bed, a bunkhouse with four bunks, including a full size bunk, and a separate master bedroom. There is a full bath near the master bedroom and a large closet with washer/dryer hookup. Its easy to keep your RV clean with the half bath attached to the bunkroom with its separate exterior door so that campers can access the bath without traipsing through the entire unit. One of the most sought-after feature is the outdoor kitchen and convenient bumper grill which is out of the way of kid-traffic. Theres an icemaker, microwave, sink, and refrigerator. While chef cooks and grills, the automatic awning gives some shade to your dining or sitting area. Youll love the dinette for eating, playing games, and as a desk for your computer. The entertainment system with TV is perfect for listening to music or watching movies. Theres plenty of room to store all your gear for hiking, the beach, or day-tripping. A exterior storage compartment opens all the way through the unit. If you want to get away on some fun camping adventures, or live full-time in a comfortable unit, this RV is for you. As you can see, this Forest River Sierra fifth wheels has been specifically built with family vacations in mind. And right now, you can save huge $$ over the new price of close to $120,000 to replace this with a comparable new model today So hurry up and contact us to find out how you can take home this affordable, family friendly RV! You can sleep up to 11, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room / bathroom and loads of storage space. A Must See - absolutely shows like new in all respects with a current modern design. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2014 Forest River Sandpiper

1 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Forest River Sandpiper

365SAQ, 4 SLIDE, REAR BUNK ROOM, 2 BATHS, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle
12673773

2014 Forest River Sandpiper

365SAQ, 4 SLIDE, REAR BUNK ROOM, 2 BATHS, LOADED!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 12673773
  2. 12673773
  3. 12673773
  4. 12673773
  5. 12673773
  6. 12673773
  7. 12673773
  8. 12673773
  9. 12673773
  10. 12673773
  11. 12673773
  12. 12673773
  13. 12673773
  14. 12673773
  15. 12673773
  16. 12673773
  17. 12673773
  18. 12673773
  19. 12673773
  20. 12673773
  21. 12673773
  22. 12673773
  23. 12673773
  24. 12673773
  25. 12673773
  26. 12673773
  27. 12673773
  28. 12673773
  29. 12673773
  30. 12673773
  31. 12673773
  32. 12673773
  33. 12673773
  34. 12673773
  35. 12673773
  36. 12673773
  37. 12673773
  38. 12673773
  39. 12673773
  40. 12673773
  41. 12673773
  42. 12673773
  43. 12673773
  44. 12673773
  45. 12673773
  46. 12673773
  47. 12673773
  48. 12673773
  49. 12673773
  50. 12673773
  51. 12673773
  52. 12673773
  53. 12673773
  54. 12673773
  55. 12673773
  56. 12673773
  57. 12673773
  58. 12673773
  59. 12673773
  60. 12673773
  61. 12673773
  62. 12673773
  63. 12673773
  64. 12673773
  65. 12673773
  66. 12673773
  67. 12673773
  68. 12673773
  69. 12673773
  70. 12673773
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White with Grey/Toupe Graphics
  • Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
  • Stock # W7608
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

This 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ Fifth Wheel is a perfect unit for a summer day at the lake with the whole family! Equipped with two big private bedrooms. 2 bathroom, one for the kids and one for the adults, and 2 kitchens (inside and outside) so the family can enjoy downtime in their own space. Quad Slide Sierra Fifth Wheel, Rear Bunk/Twin/Trundle Bed Slide, Dbl. Ward., Ent. Center, Twin Bed/Bunk Bed Slide, Half Bath, Pantry, Dbl. Kit. Sink, Range, 3-Burner Range, Micro., Refrig., Dinette/Sofa Slide, Ceiling Fan, Ent. Center, Toilet, Neo-Angle Shower, Lav., Dresser, TV Hook-Up, Bed Slide, Ward., Shelf, W/D Prep, Overhead Cabinets Throughout, Pass-Thru Storage, Docking Station Access, Outside Refer & Much More - all just like home residential quality! This high end 41Ft RV is truly more like a cabin than an RV!!

2014 Forest River Sierra! 4 Slide Outs! King Bed! Outdoor Kitchen! Rear Bunk House! New Awning! A bath and half!! A REAL MUST SEE!

You will love the spaciousness of this 2014 Sierra 365SAQ by Forest River. This RV is very well laid out to provide room for a large family and all your friends.

The Sierra totals three distinct private sleeping areas for campers of all ages. There is a fold out sofa, a dinette that converts to a bed, a bunkhouse with four bunks, including a full size bunk, and a separate master bedroom.

There is a full bath near the master bedroom and a large closet with washer/dryer hookup.

It's easy to keep your RV clean with the half bath attached to the bunkroom with its separate exterior door so that campers can access the bath without traipsing through the entire unit.

One of the most sought-after feature is the outdoor kitchen and convenient bumper grill which is out of the way of kid-traffic. There's an icemaker, microwave, sink, and refrigerator. While chef cooks and grills, the automatic awning gives some shade to your dining or sitting area.

You'll love the dinette for eating, playing games, and as a desk for your computer. The entertainment system with TV is perfect for listening to music or watching movies.

There's plenty of room to store all your gear for hiking, the beach, or day-tripping. A exterior storage compartment opens all the way through the unit.

If you want to get away on some fun camping adventures, or live full-time in a comfortable unit, this RV is for you.

As you can see, this Forest River Sierra fifth wheels has been specifically built with family vacations in mind. And right now, you can save huge $$ over the new price of close to $120,000 to replace this with a comparable new model today So hurry up and contact us to find out how you can take home this affordable, family friendly RV!

You can sleep up to 11, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room / bathroom and loads of storage space. A Must See - absolutely shows like new in all respects with a current modern design.

We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2014 Forest River Sandpiper 365SAQ, 4 SLIDE, REAR BUNK ROOM, 2 BATHS, LOADED! for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Forest River Sandpiper 365SAQ, 4 SLIDE, REAR BUNK ROOM, 2 BATHS, LOADED! 1 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 CU INCH, HIGHLY ORIGINAL, CLEAN & SHARP!! for sale in Headingley, MB
1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 CU INCH, HIGHLY ORIGINAL, CLEAN & SHARP!! 1 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 TRAIL BOSS Z71 OFF RD 4X4, LOADED/SHARP/CLEAN! for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 TRAIL BOSS Z71 OFF RD 4X4, LOADED/SHARP/CLEAN! 96,000 KM $49,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2014 Forest River Sandpiper