$32,800+ taxes & licensing
2014 Forest River Sandpiper
365SAQ, 4 SLIDE, REAR BUNK ROOM, 2 BATHS, LOADED!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White with Grey/Toupe Graphics
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Stock # W7608
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
This 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ Fifth Wheel is a perfect unit for a summer day at the lake with the whole family! Equipped with two big private bedrooms. 2 bathroom, one for the kids and one for the adults, and 2 kitchens (inside and outside) so the family can enjoy downtime in their own space. Quad Slide Sierra Fifth Wheel, Rear Bunk/Twin/Trundle Bed Slide, Dbl. Ward., Ent. Center, Twin Bed/Bunk Bed Slide, Half Bath, Pantry, Dbl. Kit. Sink, Range, 3-Burner Range, Micro., Refrig., Dinette/Sofa Slide, Ceiling Fan, Ent. Center, Toilet, Neo-Angle Shower, Lav., Dresser, TV Hook-Up, Bed Slide, Ward., Shelf, W/D Prep, Overhead Cabinets Throughout, Pass-Thru Storage, Docking Station Access, Outside Refer & Much More - all just like home residential quality! This high end 41Ft RV is truly more like a cabin than an RV!!
2014 Forest River Sierra! 4 Slide Outs! King Bed! Outdoor Kitchen! Rear Bunk House! New Awning! A bath and half!! A REAL MUST SEE!
You will love the spaciousness of this 2014 Sierra 365SAQ by Forest River. This RV is very well laid out to provide room for a large family and all your friends.
The Sierra totals three distinct private sleeping areas for campers of all ages. There is a fold out sofa, a dinette that converts to a bed, a bunkhouse with four bunks, including a full size bunk, and a separate master bedroom.
There is a full bath near the master bedroom and a large closet with washer/dryer hookup.
It's easy to keep your RV clean with the half bath attached to the bunkroom with its separate exterior door so that campers can access the bath without traipsing through the entire unit.
One of the most sought-after feature is the outdoor kitchen and convenient bumper grill which is out of the way of kid-traffic. There's an icemaker, microwave, sink, and refrigerator. While chef cooks and grills, the automatic awning gives some shade to your dining or sitting area.
You'll love the dinette for eating, playing games, and as a desk for your computer. The entertainment system with TV is perfect for listening to music or watching movies.
There's plenty of room to store all your gear for hiking, the beach, or day-tripping. A exterior storage compartment opens all the way through the unit.
If you want to get away on some fun camping adventures, or live full-time in a comfortable unit, this RV is for you.
As you can see, this Forest River Sierra fifth wheels has been specifically built with family vacations in mind. And right now, you can save huge $$ over the new price of close to $120,000 to replace this with a comparable new model today So hurry up and contact us to find out how you can take home this affordable, family friendly RV!
You can sleep up to 11, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room / bathroom and loads of storage space. A Must See - absolutely shows like new in all respects with a current modern design.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Trades accepted.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
