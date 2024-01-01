Menu
<p>4.8,auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied, ext. wheelbase cargo equipped with divider, showing 220,000kms. Body and paint are in fair cond. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $14,200. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

220,000 KM

$14,200

+ tax & licensing
220,000 KM

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GTW7GFA9E1109993

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 109993
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

4.8,auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied, ext. wheelbase cargo equipped with divider, showing 220,000kms. Body and paint are in fair cond. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $14,200. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van