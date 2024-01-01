$14,200+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 109993
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,air,pw.pl. radio. Safetied, ext. wheelbase cargo equipped with divider, showing 220,000kms. Body and paint are in fair cond. An ideal addition to your existing fleet , priced right at only $14,200. Taxes extra. Powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
