<p>4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.radio. Clean and safetied with new tires. 248,500kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $14,250. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

248,500 KM

Details

$14,250

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

12289128

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GTW7FFA9E1107199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 107199
  • Mileage 248,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.radio. Clean and safetied with new tires. 248,500kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $14,250. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van