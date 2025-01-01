$14,250+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
248,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GTW7FFA9E1107199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 107199
- Mileage 248,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.radio. Clean and safetied with new tires. 248,500kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $14,250. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
