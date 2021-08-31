Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

194,750 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

194,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057695
  • Stock #: 2003
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG448978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2003
  • Mileage 194,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This well above average conditon Sierra SLT crew cab includes heated leather seats, back-up camera, remote start, 4x4, keyless entry, air conditioning, XM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

