2014 GMC Sierra 1500

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 7 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8057695

8057695 Stock #: 2003

2003 VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG448978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Stock # 2003

Mileage 194,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.