2014 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $21,800. Finance Price: $21,300 (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS VERY EVIDENT IN THIS STUNNING BIKE! - NEED WE SAY MORE!! **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE ** Thousands spend on extras! Freshly Traded here for a new CVO, this bike was loved to the day it arrived!! 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited. This new generation "Project Rushmore" Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining "fully-loaded", this Ultra Limited has it all including standard features such as the large, 1690 cc Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine (with upgrades), anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, premium Quick Detach Tour-Pak, luggage rack, heated hand grips, factory Boom audio with Navigation as just a few of the standard features. Then add in all the extras that the previous owner completed, which adds to the Luxury and looks of this amazing bike! Like the 4" Reinhart Exhaust, Reinhart Racing high flow intake, mini-ape handlebars (to give you amazing comfort on the road), Reach Highway pegs, Custom Dynamic lighting all around, including headlight & Spotlights (these will light up the night sky on those late-night rides home), also has the Custom Dynamics White-faced Turn signals (turn Bright Yellow on the signal but give your bike the added visibility while riding down the road day or night) white front bumper light, to the rear of the bike with the Custom Dynamics Panel fillers, LED Taillight, LED Saddle Bag turn signal lights and LED tour pack lights, you are tastefully and brightly lit up to let everyone behind you know what you are doing! Want to go for a quick run by yourself, well just drop off the Quick detach tour Pak and your ready to roll!! This 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high-end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by The proven Twin Cooled Harley Twin Cam 103 cu inch engine. This twin cam engine provides 103 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable ride the hand grips are heated and the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, beautiful two tone high metallic paint. Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in beautiful Mysterious Red and Blackened Cayenne paint with lots of chrome - really sets this bike apart! The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, heated grips, premium boom audio, and CB/intercom, manuals, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, Memphis Shades windshield, touring suspension and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen and heard!!! The bike is in exceptional condition in all respects and fully equipped for long-distance touring with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. Really must be seen! Comes with a Clean Certified car Fax history, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification (with newer tires) and we have several extended unlimited km comprehensive warranty options to choose from. Priced to sell (Huge value with all the add-ons!!) READY FOR SALE NOW!! zero down, Very Low Payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1