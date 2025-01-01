$10,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Harley-Davidson FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic
LOCAL TRADE, EXTRA SHARP & EXTRA CLEAN, MUST SEE!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mysterious Red Sunglow & Chrome
- Body Style Touring
- Stock # W7587
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $10,800 PLUS TAXES, NO DOCUMENTATION FEES. FINACING AVAILABLE WITH PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $139 B/W OAC
HUGE VALUE!! A REAL MUST SEE, 1 LOCAL OWNER, EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP & EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN IN ALL RESPECTS. VERY WELL CARED FOR - JUST FULLY INSPECTED AT GASLIGHT HARLEY DAVIDSON PASSING WITH FLYING COLORS. The 2014 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic has your comfort in mind along with iconic style. If you are looking for a classy cruiser that offers first class ergonomics, a smooth riding experience and a strong engine then you'll certainly love this bike as it is considered by many riders one of the best toys in its class. It was designed with versatility in mind and comes with a convertible two-up seat, a quick release windshield, leather saddle bags and hwy lights for those out of town rides. For enhanced comfort you also get full-length rider foot-boards, a tank mounted console which keeps you posted on all vital stats, Upgraded day maker headlamp and Side Spot lights for your safety, a passenger back rest and much more more. For those long distant rides this beauty is also fully equipped with removable side leather saddle bags, ABS brakes and a factory security sys just to name a few of the options. At its heart lies the Proven High Output Twin Cam 103B (1690cc) engine that offers plenty of low-end torque and is kept under control by a six speeds Cruise Drive transmission. Best of all is the true classic Nostalgic Custom Style - Chrome laced wheels, fat tires, upgraded classic look engine guard and studded leather... Not to mention the chrome everywhere and the fenders - full and fluid, with chrome highlights and iconic paint, Or that big, commanding 7-inch ball headlamp, chromed and classy. This bike really has everything you need for just cruising around town or hitting the road for the long haul for a big adventure, and best of all it truly looks like new and exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!
Comes with a Clean Local Certified Car Fax history and a fresh Manitoba Safety certification READY FOR IMMEDIATE SALE (HUGE VALUE - SHOP AND COMPARE!! SELLING AT A FRACTION OF NEW COST). Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
