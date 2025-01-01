$12,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
SPORT 2.4L 9 SPEED AUTO, CLEAN LOCAL 1 OWNER TRADE
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $12,800 Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC. ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & SHARP 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT EDITION - LOCAL 1 OWNER MANITOBA TRADE EQUIPPED WITH JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF OPTIONS!!
- 2.4L Multair I-4 engine 184HP
- 9 Speed automatic transmission
- Brake ABS System, Traction Control, Stability Control
- Buckets/Console (Seats 5)
- Premium Touchscreen Sirius satellite with AUX and USB input
- Uconnect Bluetooth system
- Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power windows and locks
- Full vehicle airbags including front knee support
- Active grill shutters for increased fuel economy
- OEM Sport / Steel rims on Summer tires and a Winter tires and rims included!!
- Read below for more info...
A MUST SEE 1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE! Equipped with just the right options 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport Edition This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport Edition has the 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir 4cyl engine matched to a 9 speed automatic transmission. You won't believe the fuel economy! You also get air, cruise, PW, PL, daytime headlamps, OEM Sport / Steel rims on Summer tires and a Winter tires and rims included and more. A great combination of looks, power, handling, and fuel economy all wrapped into one great SUV package, This SUV was traded to us and is extra clean with pride of ownership very evident. Low, well cared for local kms! Need we say more?!?! Must be seen and driven!!
Comes with a Certified 1 owner Manitoba Car Fax history, a Fresh Manitoba safety Certification and we have many unlimited km warranty options available to choose from. Now on Sale (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
