2014 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Rubicon
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 297,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6 Liter v6, manual transmisson, Unlimitied Rubicon New tires, Convertible/Hard Top.4wd , 5 Passenger, Air bag-single/dual, power steering, power locks, power windows,Cruise, Traction Control, Nav. system, Sirius Radio with Bluetooth. Adjustable steering wheel, Rear defrost. Showing 297,000 kms Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $15,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442