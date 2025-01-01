Menu
3.6 Liter v6, manual transmisson, Unlimitied Rubicon New tires, Convertible/Hard Top.4wd , 5 Passenger, Air bag-single/dual, power steering, power locks, power windows,Cruise, Traction Control, Nav. system, Sirius Radio with Bluetooth. Adjustable steering wheel, Rear defrost. Showing 297,000 kms Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $15,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

2014 Jeep Wrangler

297,000 KM

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
297,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1C4BJWFG5EL313340

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

3.6 Liter v6, manual transmisson, Unlimitied Rubicon New tires, Convertible/Hard Top.4wd , 5 Passenger, Air bag-single/dual, power steering, power locks, power windows,Cruise, Traction Control, Nav. system, Sirius Radio with Bluetooth. Adjustable steering wheel, Rear defrost. Showing 297,000 kms Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $15,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

