2014 Keystone RV Cougar
33RBI 36FT 3 SLIDE, LITE WT BUNK HOUSE, SLEEP 11!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9640036
- Stock #: W6591
- VIN: 4YDT33R26EV504862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $29,800. Finance Price: $28,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every R/V! EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE NESESARY OPTIONS AND UPGRADES AT A GREAT PRICE POINT AND IT IS STILL AS NEW! SAVE BIG FROM NEW MRSP!! This 2014 Keystone Cougar XLite Series 33RBI Rear Bunk Room TRIPPLE Slide Model is a high end full sized 36FT lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight and is loaded with high end features and top of the line construction including the 4 season "Polar" package. It's loaded with features, and it’s made by Keystone, a quality name in RV's – It has such a great layout that's fun and budget friendly. You can have it all with this 33RBI Cougar... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 7785 lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 1,065lbs! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in a all the Keystone RV Lineup. This Travel Trailer Features Three Big slides - so there is plenty of room for entertaining and every day living!! Mid ship there is a Large kitchen with Island & Entertainment Center with room for a flat screen TV (not included) and included AM/FM/CD/DVD Player/USB!. The Large Kitchen features a Large Mid Ship Island with Oversized Kitchen Sink(with Cover), 3 Burner Range, oven, microwave, double door refrigerator and plenty of Overhead Cabinet Storage and built in pantry. This Fully Appointed Kitchen will surely please the Chef in the Family. The Large dinette and Faux Leather Sleeper sofa both convert to additional beds for a total sleep count of 11, Yes 11!!, so being the whole family and all their friends as you have plenty of room!!. At the rear of the RV is the true rear bunk room with a Big Slide opening up a great space for the kids (or in-laws!!) and it has an actual doorway for privacy! There are 3 large bunks with lots of storage cabinets and drawers. You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The one side top bunk is on hinges and can swing up leaving a nice futon for gaming or simply reading a book. The washroom is also at the mid/rear and features a bath tub/shower, Skylight, Toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity plus a 6 gallon water heater. Best part of the this bathroom is the separate entrance outdoors! You can come in and out without traipsing mud and dirt throughout the RV. Move back up front and you'll find a good-sized private master bedroom with queen bed, dual wardrobes, night stands and under bed storage. Move outside and there is a power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is a lot of storage outside too. That's where the second kitchenette is. You get a room for a small fridge if desired, a sink, counter space, lots of storage and a dual burner stove. Prep and cook all outdoors! This is so nice for outdoor living and keeps all those nasty cooking smells out of the R/V. You can sleep 11, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room and loads of storage space. Plus remember, you can extend your camping season with the Cold Weather Extended "Polar Package"! Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner leveling jacks. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase of one of our RVs!! Great finance terms, Deferred payments until spring 2023 and low payments available OAC!!
