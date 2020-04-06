2014 Keystone RV Hideout

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $19,800. Finance Price: $19,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! PAYMENTS STARTING AT JUST *$89 BI-WEEKLY WITH $0 DOWN!! YOU CAN'T GO WRONG WITH THIS ONE! This 2014 KEYSTONE HIDEOUT 286BHS Super Light 4 SEASON 31ft bunk house is a full sized ultra-lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and its made by KEYSTONE, a trusted name in quality. It has a great family layout and great options. And best of all, It's perfect for your budget! You can have it all with this 286BHS Bunkhouse HIDEOUT... Superior comfort, Style, and Amenities! Ultra Lightweight, makes it easy to pull at only 6360 lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 800lbs! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all KEYSTONE RVs. This travel trailer features a large Sofa/Dinette slide with the kitchen on the opposite side. It's a great entertaining layout that keeps people out of the kitchen area. There is large Entertainment Wall with a flat screen TV and a Janzen AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB with outdoor speakers! The TV actually swivels so you can enjoy quiet movie nights in the master bedroom if you need that getaway. It has a rear bunks with double sized bottom bunk and single top and even has a storage cabinet. The Kitchen features a double sink, 3 Burner Range, stainless steel oven and microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of overhead cabinet storage. Also included is a BIG floor to ceiling pantry. You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The rear washroom features a bath tub, shower, vent and toilet plus a 6 gallon water heater. Heading to the Front of the Unit is a Large master bedroom with opposing Entrances for the easy access to the queen size bed. There is a lot of storage with dual wardrobes, night stands and under bed storage. Outside you will find a very nice second kitchen equipped with fridge burner and sink. This is so nice for outdoor living and keeps all those nasty cooking smells out of the R/V. There's a power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! This Ultra Lightweight travel Trailer will Sleep 9 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great Family layout which includes bunk beds and loads of storage space. Plus remember, you can extend your camping season this year with the Cold Weather Package! Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner leveling jacks and power front hitch/Jack. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. * $89 BI-WEEKLY INCLUDES ALL TAXES WITH ZERO DOWN OAC, SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
