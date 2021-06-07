Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

181,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7226837
  • Stock #: 2126
  • VIN: 5xyktda73eg468907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2126
  • Mileage 181,600 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2014 KIA SORENTO LT AWD V6 automatic air tilt and telescopic steering , cruise ,power windows locks and mirrors , power heated seats keyless entry,BLUETOOTH AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS Tires are like new .New SAFETY AND CAR FAX.only 181600 kilometres $10995 ph or text Tim@ 204-791-5466 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

