RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2014 KIA SORENTO LT AWD V6 automatic air tilt and telescopic steering , cruise ,power windows locks and mirrors , power heated seats keyless entry,BLUETOOTH AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS Tires are like new .New SAFETY AND CAR FAX.only 181600 kilometres $10995 ph or text Tim@ 204-791-5466 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb
