**Cash Price: $34,800. Finance Price: $33,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING 0.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! 2014 PRIME TIME CRUSADER 315RST, TRIPLE SLIDE, BIG REAR LOUNGE, HIGH END, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT FIFTH WHEEL WITH GREAT OPTIONS!! Over $75,000...plus taxes and fees...that's what you would have paid for this stunning RV New and it is still like new and full of features - you can own this beautiful 5th wheel for $40,000 less than MSRP. You don't have to scrimp when you travel, you can take it all with you in this 2014 PRIME TIME CRUSADER 315RST. You know the name Prime time and the Crusader model means HIGH END quality!! This is a 34ft Triple Slide RV that delivers lots of space, lots of amenities and quality like none other. You can have it all with this 315RST. Plus this trailer is a big package in a lite weight at 9,926lbs dry weight. THAT'S LITE FOR THIS STYLE/SIZE OF UNIT! This large Rear Lounge model with 3 big slides has all the upgrades you expect in high end RVing, including some very cool modem technology like the Entertainment wall with big screen TV with surround sound stereo bar over top of the fire place, theater seating and a huge Island make this so comfortable to watch the game! Walk in and yes, there is wide open space from the double apposing rear slides but that's not what will impress you most. It's the HUGE gourmet kitchen. THE LOOK IS SO IMPRESSIVE. The real wood cabinets, the stone counters, the huge double sink in the large island will get any chefs heart beating. The 3-bumer stove and full range makes preparing your favorite meals a breeze, especially with so much counter space. Friends and family can watch from the other side of the island while you're included in the conversation, but not on top of it! Even the microwave is built in and out of the way. This RV boasts a crazy amount of cupboard space including a true floor to ceiling pantry. You can put food where food goes. Not under the couch!! Next to the kitchen and up the staircase is a great bathroom and master suite that is sure to impress. On you left, the large bathroom features a huge shower with removable head and bench seat, sky light, sink with vanity, back-lit medicine cabinet with mirror and toilet with additional linen closet. Now, let's continue into the master suite. There's a slide in here as well which really opens up the space. You'll notice an entire wall of closets, yes ... an entire wall! It has hanging rods, built in shelves and shoe and storage bins. You even have washer/dryer hook ups! There's a big 6 drawer dresser with connections for TV/Entertainment equipment. With lots of windows you'll never feel confined. It's a bright and light room with shades on every window to ensure privacy. Tum around and walk back to the top of the stairs. Look past the kitchen and there's the gorgeous living/entertaining room. You get a full-size leather sofa that opens to a sleeper and a second sofa with built in theater-style recliners. Not RV small, these are full sized recliners. The entertainment wall features a flat screen TV, sound bar for surround sound and full Fusion audio system including AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB plus controls for indoor and outdoor speakers. Again, this is like a home!! There's even a fireplace/heating unit. Most importantly, the dark, rich wood cabinets with brushed nickel hardware lends to this RV's true quality touches. Move outside and there's more storage, a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and additional electrical and cable outlets for outdoor movie nights. This is a traveling trailer. It's perfect for vacationing, adventuring or, if you choose, just relaxing on a seasonal lot, here, or down south for those lucky snow birds - it has all the storage space you need and it is very easy to set up with full power front and rear jacks and an auto level system. Most lights are LED so they use precious little energy and the exterior illumination is beautiful. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines and it comes with a Canadian CARFAX certified history. Most importantly, we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your wallet and your investment. This beauty is ready to go and you won't be disappointed in how clean it is. New MRSP was well over $75,000 just last fall as equipped with all the options. Now Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our RVs. Please call for more information..
