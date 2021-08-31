Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

215,094 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

  1. 7915992
  2. 7915992
  3. 7915992
  4. 7915992
  5. 7915992
  6. 7915992
  7. 7915992
  8. 7915992
  9. 7915992
  10. 7915992
  11. 7915992
  12. 7915992
  13. 7915992
  14. 7915992
  15. 7915992
  16. 7915992
  17. 7915992
  18. 7915992
  19. 7915992
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

215,094KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7915992
  • Stock #: 1979
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT5ES131456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 1979
  • Mileage 215,094 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI V8 Crew Cab plus this Ram also includes 4x4, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

2013 MINI Cooper
 99,394 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XL S...
 118,066 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 181,982 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Email Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

Call Dealer

204-832-XXXX

(click to show)

204-832-1081

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory