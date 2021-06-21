2014 RAM Ram

+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $87800. PLUS TAXES, NO ADMINISTRATION FEES. FINANCE PRICING IS UNAVAILABLE ON THIS UNIT DUE TO IT'S COMMERCIAL NATURE. STILL AS NEW, VERY LOW KMS AND VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS - TOP OF THE LINE 2014 RAM 5500 HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.7L HIGH OUTPUT CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 DUALLY WITH AN AISIN TRANSMISSION, FULLY OUTFITTED WITH A VERY HIGH END ALLUMINUM WELDING/FLAT DECK AND A HIGH END HIAB 060-3 BOOM/PICKER CRANE. YOU CAN NOT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS RARE COMBINATION WITH MANY UPGRADES! THE TRUCK: - 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL (325 hp and 750 lb-ft of pulling torque) - AISIN 6 Speed automatic and 4.44 rear differential - Factory PTO Prep Pkg - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage - Crew Cab 6 passenger seating - Upgraded audio with Satellite, AUX and multi-port USB - SLT Chrome Appearance Group - Factory Remote start - Easy clean flooring - Factory MAX tow package with electronic brake controller - Electronic AUX switches - LED fog lights and tail lamps - Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Pkg - Voltage Monitoring Auto Idle Up Sys - Electronic Monitoring Module - 19.5 Dually Wheels with Newer Continental HDR Pro tires - SHOWS LIKE NEW!! THE DECK: - TOP OF THE LINE, ALL ALLUMINUM 9FT WELDING/FLAT DECK/CUTTING DECK - CUSTOM MADE BY UPLAND MANUFACTURING - ALLUMINUM HEAD BOARD - 28" FRONT CABNETS WITH SLIDING WORD DRAWER ORGANIZERS - 7 FT REAR DECK AREA WITH REMOVABLE SIDES - FULL LED LIGHTING - SHOWS LIKE NEW!! THE CRANE: - HIAB 060-3 - 3 EXTENSIONS - HYDRAULIC OUTRIGGERS/LANDING GEAR - 50 GAL HYDRAULIC TANK - HOOK - POLOR 2500 REMOTE CONTROL SYS (NO REMOTE AVAIL) - JUST SERVICED - Read below for more info... VERY HARD TO FIND SPECIAL ORDER AND STILL AS NEW WITH VERY LOW KMS! BEST OF ALL IT'S READY FOR REAL WORK - ALL YOUR BIG JOBS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW COST WITH THESE UPGRADES WITH THIS IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND 5500 CREW CAB 4X4! NEW COST TO REPLACE TODAY WOULD BE OVER $175,000!!! 1 Local owner , minimal light duty use and truly shows like new. This 2014 RAM 5500 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry everyone with you. MANY SURPRISING UPGRADES make this the right truck including the 6.7L Cummins high output diesel with a cab/chassis Class Leading 750 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed AISIN transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and right side PTO prep. This is a work ready truck that's ready for all your HD needs with LOW K's... and shows like new! Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification and an Accident-free 1 owner local Manitoba CARFAX history report. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP to replace today - It would be well over $175,000 to replace this truck today!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!). Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
