2014 Road Warrior by Heartland RV RW 425 RT PACKAGE

**Cash Price: $58,800. Finance Price: $57,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! You must see this 1 owner, top of the line Luxury Toy Hauler to believe it! Unbeatable 2014 Heartland Road Warrior RW 425 , 44 foot, spacious Triple slide out with a large 12FT rear garage space, triple axle, giving you plenty of weight flexibility for cargo with a GVWR of 18,000lbs!! This Road Warrior Multi-Lifestyle RV by Heartland combines all the best that Luxury fifth wheel RVing has to offer with the versatility of a toy hauler. This Road Warrior offers a dynamic and unique floorplan providing the ultimate in interior spaciousness. Amish-crafted cabinets and residential solid surface counter tops for a truly luxurious look and feel plus elegant furnishings including quartz lighting, hard sided window valances, night shades and built-in entertainment centers provide a unique touch you might not expect in a toy hauler. You can relax in luxury after a hard day of playing! This fifth wheel toy hauler will easily be able to transport your toys to the nature playground of your choice and keep you comfortable when you are ready to unwind. Get started with 12' of garage space including a rear ramp door for ease of loading and unloading. There is also a side man door into the cargo area if you need to check on things while on the move or after the rear ramp door is closed. You enjoy added seating and sleeping space with the rear split bench seat option for a total sleep count of 9. There is also an additional loft space in the front of the cargo area and a convenience half bath too. A ladder to the loft can be found just inside the main living area door. With the unique Ramp Door Patio Option you can turn your ramp door into a versatile patio area with removable sides. This beauty is also equipped with Three Seasons Wall Patio Door Option which encloses your garage area while letting in the daylight and containing your heated or air conditioned air. The doors easily slide open for passage to the ramp door patio and the doors swing open easily for loading and unloading toys. Inside the 425 combined living and kitchen area you will find a spacious retreat. A large sofa with two dining tables will provide plenty of seating for meal time or game time along the curb side wall. There is a center island bar that features a double kitchen sink. Behind the island is a slide out three burner range, plus a refrigerator and pantry for all of your cooking and food prep needs. Enjoy watching television from anywhere in the room with a corner flat screen 50" TV. Just inside the main entry door you can step up to a side aisle bath and front bedroom. The bath features a toilet, sink and sunken tub/shower. The private bedroom in front feature a slide out King Size bed, a front wardrobe with sliding doors, and a dresser for even more storage. There is also a closet with washer & dryer already included, plus so much more. The flooring throughout are easy to clean with the Dirt Devil central vacuum included. THIS TOY HAULER FITS YOUR EVERY NEED and could allow you to go off grid as it is already set up for an optional Generator, if that is your desire and is equipped with the Canadian Artic Package ( including R38 Radiant Technology, Insulation, 110 Volt holding tank heating pads, Insulated Main water line and 12V auto sensing). You can have it all with this Heartland Road Warrior. Here are some more features and specs: EXTERIOR: • Patented Overhead Cab Technology • 12” I-Beam Powder Coated Steel Frame • 16” Tires Load E Range with Aluminum Rims • Radius, Tinted Safety Glass Windows • Painted Front Cap w/ 88 Degree Turning Radius • Attached Folding Side Ladder • 20’ Power Electric Awning • 15k BTU AC With Quick Cool Vents • 50 Amp service With Detachable Cord • Enclosed and Heated Under Belly • Scare Lights 1 front DS / 1 rear ODS • Flood Lights Rear • Exterior Shower w/Hot & Cold High Pressure Nozzle • Gen Prep w/Fuel Station & Timer • Universal Docking Center (All System Hook-Ups Located In One, Convenient, Concealed Compartment) • Radius, 1” Thick Slam Baggage Doors Keyed Unique to Road Warrior • Hydraulic Slide-Outs • One-Piece Walk-On EPDM Roof • Welded Tubular Aluminum Construction • Stunning Exterior Graphics • Triple 6,000 lb. Axles • E-Z Lube Hubs • Large, Unobstructed Pass-Through Storage • Easy Grip Triple Entry Steps • Entry Assist Handle, 30 Gallon Fuel Station With Static Line • 80 Amp Power Convertor • Hi-Flow Water Pump • Rain Gutters w/Spouts • Wide Body Design • Huge 94” Wide Door Opening • Enclosed Gooseneck • Dual 30 lb. LP Tanks • Hydraulic Landing Gear • Painted Front Cap INTERIOR • Patio Glass Sliding Door • All Hardware Brushed Nickel • Bordeaux Cabinetry • Residential Solid Surface Counter tops • Microwave • Three Burner Cook Top with Oven • 8 cu. Ft. Refer • 20 gal/hr Gas/Electric DSI Water Heater • Power Vent – Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom, Loft, Cargo Area • Night Shades • Mini Blinds Cargo Area • Espresso Head Board • Residential style BeauflorTM linoleum • High end residential carpet • Large Pantry • Large Cabinet Storage • Central Vacuum• Air Vent in Loft • Reading Lights in Loft• LED Lights Throughout• Broyhill Furniture w/ Electric Recliners BATH & BED: • Single Level Master Suite with Residential Neo-Angle Shower With One Piece Sunken Tub • Foot Flush Porcelain Commode • Heat and A/C Vents in Main Bathroom • Bedroom TV • His/Her Closets, Large Vanity Drawers • Skylight Over Shower • Power Bath Vent • Washer Dryer in Front Wardrobe ENTERTAINMENT: • 5.1 Digital Dolby Surround Sound Entertainment System in Living Area • Separate 12V DVD/CD/MP3 AM/FM Stereo for Garage / Outside TV • 50” LCD HDTV with Swing Arm • 2 Exterior speakers GARAGE AREA: • Plywood Garage Flooring • Steel D-Ring Tie Downs • 3000 lb. Rated Ultra-Light Ramp Door, • Overhead Storage in Garage • Gen. Prep w/Fuel Station, • Large 8’ Garage Ramp Door • Fantastic Fan With Thermostat, • D-rings Cargo Area & Exterior Basement Storage Floor • 3,000 lb. Garage Storage Rating • Rear Electric Queen Bed w/ Rear Convertible Sofa, • Two Sony Garage Speakers with seperate12V Stereo • Heat Duct • Air Conditioning Duct • Pull Down Rear Screen • Ramp Door Patio • Rear Electric Patio Awning • Three Seasons Removable Wall • 6 Point Hydraulic Leveling • 32? Garage TV • Canadian Arctic Package • High Gloss Grey Metallic Sidewall • RT Special Graphics Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down south where it is warm - it has a great layout, large garage and loads of storage space. This is an AMAZING RV with great finish and features you would expect in a home. The list of features and upgraded is to long to list - Must See - Very low usage and exceptional condition in all respects. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines, it has a 1-owner Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have many extended comprehensive warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV investment and your wallet. It would be well over $150,000 to replace today!! Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with Low monthly payments. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023 Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2021 with the purchase of one of our RVs. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
