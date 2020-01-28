**Cash Price: $25,800. Finance Price: $24,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** WHAT A RARE & GREAT LAYOUT! LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT RV TO FIT YOUR BUDGET BUT DON'T WANT TO SACRIFICE QUALITY, COMFORT AND OPTIONS?? This is the RV you'll want. It's gorgeous inside and out. Extra clean with pride of ownership very evident, 2014 STARCRAFT AUTUMN RIDGE 286KBS FRONT LOUNGE/REAR BEDROOM. There's lots of "elbow" room and even more storage. You don't have to scrimp when you travel. You can have it all with this 50TH ANNIVERSARY AUTUMN RIDGE 286KBS. You know the name STARCRAFT and that means quality... quality that's been in production for over 50 years!! You can own this big double slide, rear bedroom RV without breaking the bank! It pulls easy at 7,160 lbs dry weight and has the hard to find Rear Master Bedroom. Walk in at the front and you see a large entertaining/living area. What a space!! Stand at the sink in the kitchen and you'll think you're in a small home. The peninsula kitchen offers a lot of counter-top space for an RV. The real wood cabinet fronts, the counters, double sink, the stainless-steel faucet, nickle hardware have a nice, warm feel. The double door refrigerator/freezer has a lot of room so load it up with all your favorites. There's a 3-burner stove, overhead microwave and full range makes preparing your favorite meals a breeze. The chef in the family will love it!! They'll also love the light from all the windows. Across from the kitchen is a large slide housing the entertainment nook and 4-chair dining table. You can hang a large flat-panel TV and enjoy hours of music and videos with the included Jensen AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB (with outdoor speakers). There are shelves and a dual USB charging station for phones and iPads. The convertible sofa runs across the front of the RV with a large front picture window making for stunning views of the lake or mountains. Between the bedroom and the front living area is a HUGE walk-through bathroom. You get a full-sized residential shower with rainfall PLUS handle shower heads, sky light, sink with vanity, well-lit medicine cabinet with mirror, 6-gallon Gas/Electric water heater and toilet. Continue through the next doorway and you're in the BIG private rear master bedroom. That's thanks to the 2nd slide. And talk about storage for long trips! There are dual nightstands, over bed cabinets, a wardrobes, cabinets. There's room to walk around and not feel cramped. There is so much storage throughout this RV its a little mind boggling. Add to that a lot of windows so you'll never feel confined and you'll understand why this unit won't last. You'll enjoy Air Conditioning to keep you cool on those hot days and muggy nights. Move outside and there's more storage, a power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and a additional electrical and cable outlets for outdoor movie nights. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner power jacks and a power front hitch. It's Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or, if you choose, just relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down South for the lucky snow birds. It has the perfect layout!! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean CARFAX history and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) with Zero down financing OAC. Low LOW monthly payments are available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.