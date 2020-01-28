Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

286KBS RARE FRONT LOUNGE, REAR MASTER, CTR BATH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

286KBS RARE FRONT LOUNGE, REAR MASTER, CTR BATH

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 4559412
  2. 4559412
  3. 4559412
  4. 4559412
  5. 4559412
  6. 4559412
  7. 4559412
  8. 4559412
  9. 4559412
  10. 4559412
  11. 4559412
  12. 4559412
  13. 4559412
  14. 4559412
  15. 4559412
  16. 4559412
  17. 4559412
  18. 4559412
  19. 4559412
  20. 4559412
  21. 4559412
  22. 4559412
  23. 4559412
  24. 4559412
  25. 4559412
  26. 4559412
  27. 4559412
  28. 4559412
  29. 4559412
  30. 4559412
Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4559412
  • Stock #: W5435
  • VIN: 1SABS0BR4E2875070
Exterior Colour
Whte
Interior Colour
EARTH TONES
Body Style
Travel Trailer

**Cash Price: $25,800. Finance Price: $24,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** WHAT A RARE & GREAT LAYOUT! LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT RV TO FIT YOUR BUDGET BUT DON'T WANT TO SACRIFICE QUALITY, COMFORT AND OPTIONS?? This is the RV you'll want. It's gorgeous inside and out. Extra clean with pride of ownership very evident, 2014 STARCRAFT AUTUMN RIDGE 286KBS FRONT LOUNGE/REAR BEDROOM. There's lots of "elbow" room and even more storage. You don't have to scrimp when you travel. You can have it all with this 50TH ANNIVERSARY AUTUMN RIDGE 286KBS. You know the name STARCRAFT and that means quality... quality that's been in production for over 50 years!! You can own this big double slide, rear bedroom RV without breaking the bank! It pulls easy at 7,160 lbs dry weight and has the hard to find Rear Master Bedroom. Walk in at the front and you see a large entertaining/living area. What a space!! Stand at the sink in the kitchen and you'll think you're in a small home. The peninsula kitchen offers a lot of counter-top space for an RV. The real wood cabinet fronts, the counters, double sink, the stainless-steel faucet, nickle hardware have a nice, warm feel. The double door refrigerator/freezer has a lot of room so load it up with all your favorites. There's a 3-burner stove, overhead microwave and full range makes preparing your favorite meals a breeze. The chef in the family will love it!! They'll also love the light from all the windows. Across from the kitchen is a large slide housing the entertainment nook and 4-chair dining table. You can hang a large flat-panel TV and enjoy hours of music and videos with the included Jensen AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB (with outdoor speakers). There are shelves and a dual USB charging station for phones and iPads. The convertible sofa runs across the front of the RV with a large front picture window making for stunning views of the lake or mountains. Between the bedroom and the front living area is a HUGE walk-through bathroom. You get a full-sized residential shower with rainfall PLUS handle shower heads, sky light, sink with vanity, well-lit medicine cabinet with mirror, 6-gallon Gas/Electric water heater and toilet. Continue through the next doorway and you're in the BIG private rear master bedroom. That's thanks to the 2nd slide. And talk about storage for long trips! There are dual nightstands, over bed cabinets, a wardrobes, cabinets. There's room to walk around and not feel cramped. There is so much storage throughout this RV its a little mind boggling. Add to that a lot of windows so you'll never feel confined and you'll understand why this unit won't last. You'll enjoy Air Conditioning to keep you cool on those hot days and muggy nights. Move outside and there's more storage, a power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and a additional electrical and cable outlets for outdoor movie nights. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner power jacks and a power front hitch. It's Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or, if you choose, just relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down South for the lucky snow birds. It has the perfect layout!! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean CARFAX history and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) with Zero down financing OAC. Low LOW monthly payments are available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 146,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 OUTDOO...
 46,000 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 BIG HO...
 146,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001

Send A Message