Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

81,606 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

  1. 5480295
  2. 5480295
  3. 5480295
  4. 5480295
  5. 5480295
  6. 5480295
  7. 5480295
  8. 5480295
  9. 5480295
  10. 5480295
  11. 5480295
  12. 5480295
  13. 5480295
  14. 5480295
  15. 5480295
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,606KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5480295
  • VIN: JF2GPACC6E8214054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (20)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,606 KM

Vehicle Description

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. We have vehicles starting at $2995. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only

** please note this vehicle is a rebuilt status but has been properly fixed and gone threw all government required inspections

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Automatic Air Conditioning
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Wheel Well Trim
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
60 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
3.70 Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low level settings
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Passenger Seat
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutc...
Radio: Advanced AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation, Bluetooth streami...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westview Auto Sales

2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 210,300 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 120,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Police Int...
 177,200 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2983

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory