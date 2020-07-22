2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Automatic Air Conditioning Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Wheel Well Trim Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps Battery w/Run Down Protection Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 60 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) 3.70 Axle Ratio Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low level settings Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer Passenger Seat Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutc... Radio: Advanced AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation, Bluetooth streami...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.