2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $33,800. Finance Price: $32,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST! NO DOCUMENTATION FEES!! FLAWLESS & TRULY BEAUTIFUL, 1-OWNER, TOP OF THE LINE, WHITE DIAMOND TRI-COAT 2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO LTZ Z71 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND A GREAT RURAL SASKATCHEWAN HISTORY! - 6.2L V8 (with a Massive 420 hp & 460 lb-ft) - Auto 4X4 with AWD 3 stage transfer case - Heated & cooled leather seating - 5-passenger bucket sport seating with full center console - Memory seating - 2 way Power sunroof with vent - Dual zone auto climate control - 8" MyLink touchscreen infotainment center - Factory Voice activated navigation - BOSE audio system - Satellite, AUX & Multi-port USB input - Bluetooth for audio and media connectivity - Active Lane Keep Assist - Collision Alert - Active Front and rear park assist - Factory Remote start - Tow package with Backup camera - Z71 Off Road Package - Power sliding rear window with defroster - Spray in box liner - 20 inch Premium Chrome wheels on NEW Terramax A/T tires - Read below for more info... TRULY GORGEOUS, 1-OWNER RURAL SK TRADE WITH WELL CARED HWY KMS PLUS ALL THE OPTIONS YOU'D WANT AND NEED. ABSOLUTELY STILL LIKE NEW! GET ALL THE OPTIONS AND THE UPGRADED POWERFULL 6.2L V8 WITH 3 STAGE AWD 4X4. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs, this 2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO LTZ Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 TRULLY SHINES, is extra sharp finished in the STUNNING White Diamond Tri-Coat and Chrome over the deluxe Ebony heated and cooled, power memory double stitched leather seats. You get lots of options and upgrades including 2 way power sunroof, dual zone auto climate control, MyLink 8" touchscreen infotainment system and voice-activated navigation just to name a few. This beauty has the upgraded 420 hp & 460 lb-ft 6.2L V8 engine with active fuel management for great power and fuel economy, matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 3 speed transfer case includes AWD (not available in the Denali trim), full factory tow Package including factory brake controller, back up camera, 110 AC outlet, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, premium BOSE audio system with large 8" inch touchscreen, Satellite radio and Bluetooth, AUX and USB input, GM OnStar system, backup camera, factory remote entry and remote starter, active front and rear park assist & lane departure warning (driver's seat vibrates as an alert for obstacle avoidance and lane drifting), programmable collision alert, fog lights, HID Headlamps, LTZ Chrome appearance package (includes bumpers, handles, side moldings, mirror caps, exhaust tip and more), Spray in box-liner, Chevy mud flaps, Chevy Black Bow tie package including mud flap inserts, chrome tipped exhaust, darker tinted glass, Full Factory Z71 Off-Road suspension & appearance package with transfer case shields, tow hooks, chrome LTZ Edition 20" inch wheels on BRAND NEW Terramax A/T tires and so much more. Truly Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for Rural Saskatchewan Highway kilometers. Pride of ownership is very evident. It still looks, performs and even smells like new... IT TRULY DOES! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a certified Western Canadian CarFax history report and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
