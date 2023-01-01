$32,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ CREW, HTD/COOL LEATHER, SUNROOF SHARP/ CLEAN!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9572308
- Stock #: GWL6592
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC0FG195130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $32,800. Finance Price: $31,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Documentation Fees! WOW, WHAT A NICE TRUCK!!! EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN / WELL SERVICED LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND A GREAT, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY. TOP OF THE LINE DARK GREY & CHROME 2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LTZ 5.3L V8 4X4! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SPORT SEATS, SUNROOF AND SO MUCH MORE! BEAUTIFUL LOCAL TRUCK AT THE RIGHT PRICE, IT IS READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK OR PLEASURE NEEDS! - 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) - 6 Speed automatic - Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case including AWD feature - Traction control - Power Memory, Heated and Cooled Sport leather Buckets (with large center console) - Power Pedals - 2 way power sunroof - Premium Multimedia BOSE audio system - AUX, USB - GM OnStar - Full Power convenience Group - Dual Auto climate control - Factory Remote start - Power sliding rear window (heated) - Tinted Windows - Auto Lamps - HID headlamps - Fog lights / Tow hooks - Power folding side mirrors - Factory Step Bumper - Full LTZ Chrome appearance package - HD HDX side steps - Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller - Back up Camera - Rear Park Assist - Spray in Box liner - HD Mud Flaps - Nice Leveling kit - 20 Inch Premium Sport chrome wheels on New LT275 Renegade R/T tires - Read below for more info... EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP & EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN/ WELL CARED FOR RURAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH A GREAT HISTORY AND ALL THE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL CHARCOAL & CHROME ON BLACK LEATHER AND LOADED WITH TOP OF THE LINE LUXURY OPTIONS AND FEATURES. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ EDITION 5.3L 4X4 is extra clean in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission, Auto 4X4 with 3 speed transfer case, Power Memory, heated and cooled Sport leather Buckets (5-passenger seating with full size center console), 2 way power sunroof, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium Multimedia infotainment system with BOSE sound, GM OnStar, chrome appearance package with chrome bumpers and grill, tinted glass, factory tow package, factory step bumper, spray in box liner, HD Mud Flaps, Nice Leveling kit, 20 Inch Premium Sport chrome wheels on New LT275 Renegade R/T tires and so much more. Exceptionally Nice truck in all respects with well cared for rural Manitoba kms. Pride of ownership is very evident - none nicer!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a clean, No Accident, well serviced Local Rural Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! SELLING AT A FRACTION OF THE NEW PRICE. ON SALE NOW & Priced to Sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!
