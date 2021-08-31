Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

SXT

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

155,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7686973
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg3fr666198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 3.6 engine DVD system front and rear air and heat ,backup camera ,keyless entry ,remote start New Safety and Carfax only 155000 kilometres $13995 Ph 204-791-5466 View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag

