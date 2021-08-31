Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

132,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

CROSSROADS

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROADS

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

132,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8009289
  • Stock #: 2152
  • VIN: 3c4pddgg5ft680549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2152
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2015 DODGE JOURNEY CROSSROADS AWD V6 ,7 PASSENGER ,fully loaded with heated power front seat and heated steering wheel ,leather int ,power sunroof ,bluetooth ,backup camera ,keyless entry and factory remote start ,only 132000 kilometres ,alloy wheels and all the regular options,New Safety and Carfax sale price $13995 price does not include gst or pst dealer 4897 PH 204-791-5466 View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 potage ave headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

