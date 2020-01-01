2015 Dodge Ram 3500

**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!







WORK OR PLAY IN LUXURY - 2015 RAM 3500 LONGHORN LIMITED EDITION MEGA CAB DUALLY 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS







- 6.7L Cummins Diesel DUALLY 4X4



- 6 speed automatic



- 370 hp and 800 lb-ft torque



- Heated and cooled Limited Edition Black leather seating



- Heated Steering Wheel



- Power seating with memory



- Factory Navigation



- Touchscreen media/infotainment system & satellite radio



- Uconnect Bluetooth



- Backup camera



- Dual zone auto climate control



- Power pedals



- Tow package with brake controller, exhaust brake



- 5th Wheel/Gooseneck prep package with box-side pwr supply



- Upgraded Linex-style fender, rocker and wheel tub protection,



- Read below for more information…







WHY PAY close to $40,000 MORE FOR NEW?? WANT A TRUCK THAT CAN WORK AND PLAY? - THIS IS A BIG TOY!! VERY RARE FIND - TOP OF THE LINE LONGHORN LIMITED EDITION WITH TONS OF OPTIONS. 2015 RAM 3500 LONGHORN LIMITED EDITION MEGA CAB DUALLY 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find! Fully Loaded with all options including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL matched to the six-speed automatic transmission (producing 370 hp and a massive 800 lb-ft torque) and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Options and upgrades include dual heated & cooled power memory Longhorn Limited Edition Black raw hide leather seats (Buckets & Full console), heated steering wheel, factory navigation, rear backup camera, rear park assist, rear heated seats, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, rear heat/air vents, dual zone auto climate control, 8" Uconnect touchscreen multi media 9 speaker stereo with CD, Sirius satellite, MP3, AUX and USB input, factory uConnect Bluetooth with steering wheel controls, factory Navigation, power pedals, factory remote starter, remote entry, rain sensing windshield washers, auto high beam headlight assist, Home Link, auto lamps, dimming rear view mirror, power sliding rear window, Chrome appearance package (incl chrome grill, door handles, mirror caps, HD running boards and more), color matched bumpers, 7" driver info center, fog lamps, full tow package with Multi plug and tow option PLUS 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Prep pack including in-box 7 pin, factory towing brake controller, exhaust brake, Auxiliary switches, heavy duty mud flaps, spray-in box liner, upgraded Linex-style fender, rocker and wheel tub protection, Factory Alcoa High polished Alloy Dually wheels on meaty Toyo tires and so much more! This truck is a sharp and truly beautiful 1 owner western Canadian trade! Pride of ownership is evident - None nicer!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all your family and/or work crew.







Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner Western Canadian CARFAX Certified history report PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. This truck would be well over $100,000 New MRSP to replace today! Selling at a fraction of new cost!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.!!

