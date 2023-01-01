Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

63,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Ram 3500

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

LIMITED EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS, LOADED & FLAWLESS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

LIMITED EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS, LOADED & FLAWLESS

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 9958676
  2. 9958676
  3. 9958676
  4. 9958676
  5. 9958676
  6. 9958676
  7. 9958676
  8. 9958676
  9. 9958676
  10. 9958676
  11. 9958676
  12. 9958676
  13. 9958676
  14. 9958676
  15. 9958676
  16. 9958676
  17. 9958676
  18. 9958676
  19. 9958676
  20. 9958676
  21. 9958676
  22. 9958676
  23. 9958676
  24. 9958676
  25. 9958676
  26. 9958676
  27. 9958676
  28. 9958676
  29. 9958676
  30. 9958676
  31. 9958676
  32. 9958676
  33. 9958676
  34. 9958676
  35. 9958676
  36. 9958676
  37. 9958676
  38. 9958676
  39. 9958676
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958676
  • Stock #: DW6686A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DW6686A
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C. Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

SUPER LOW KMS AT ONLY 63K KMS, YES 63K ORGINAL KM S AND THIS IS A FLAWLESS 1 OWNER WITH LIMITED EDITION TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. STILL SHOWS CLOSE TO NEW AND PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS VERY EVIDENT-- A TRUE MUST SEE -- TRULY STUNNING AND LOADED -- TOP OF THE LINE ONE OWNER ACCIDENT-FREE TRUCK. 2015 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL EQUIPPED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS AND EXTRAS YOU WOULD WANT! FINISHED IN THE VERY DESIREABLE BRILLANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL & CHROME!!!

- 6.7L Cummins Diesel (370 hp & 800 lb-ft)
- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
- RWD with traction control
- Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats
- Power 10-Way Drivers Seat / 6-Way Passenger Seat
- Power Pedals
- Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals are on Memory Settings
- 5 Passenger Seating (Buckets and full console)
- Uconnect 4C with 8.4" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ 9 Speaker Alpine System w/ Sub
- Multimedia Centre with AUX, USB, and Satellite Radio
- Factory Touchscreen GPS Navigation System
- Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control
- Auto High-Beam Headlight Control
- Factory Remote Starter
- PARK-SENSE Front and Rear Park Assist
- REAR-VIEW Back-Up Camera
- HD MOPAR Chrome Cab Length running Boards
- Factory Tow Package with Exhaust Brake
- Factory Brake Controller
- Fifth Wheel prep/rails already installed
- Optional 16K Pro-Series Mopar 5th wheel hitch (as shown at additional cost)
- Chrome Heated Power Folding extended tow mirrors Mirrors
- Transfer Case Skid Plate
- Limited Edition Chrome appearance pkg
- Color matched painted bumpers
- Power Rear Sliding Window with Defrost
- HID Headlamps
- Fog lights / tow hooks
- Spray-In Box Liner
- Rear Bumper /Box Step
- 3 piece hard top tonneau cover
- Beautiful 20-inch RAM Limited Edition Chrome Wheels riding on Strong Toyo Open Country tires


TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY AND CREW IN LUXURY, STYLE & GREAT LOOKS!! THIS VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK, IN THIS CONFIGURATION, WITH ONLY 63K KMS - YES ONLY 63K KMS !!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded 2015 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL - What a great find and best of all, it's in immaculate shape. This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership, clearly evident. TOUGH TO FIND A CLEANER ONE!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all the Family or Crew in style.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A 1 owner, Clean No accident CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2015 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 63,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 3500 LIMITE...
 63,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
1969 Pontiac Acadian...
 50,000 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory