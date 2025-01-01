$34,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
XL
2015 Ford F-350
XL
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 127,300 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L 8-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering,3 passenger, Power Lift Dump box size 11.5 ft long x 8 ft wide x 42 inches tall. Ready for work, Clean and Safe with 127,300 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $34,900 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Powertrain
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442