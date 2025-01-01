2015 Ford F-350

Menu
6.2 L 8-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering,3 passenger, Power Lift Dump box size 11.5 ft long x 8 ft wide x 42 inches tall. Ready for work, Clean and Safe with 127,300 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $34,900 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964

127,300 KM

$34,900

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,300KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FDRF3G62FEB17247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 127,300 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L 8-cylinder, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering,3 passenger, Power Lift Dump box size 11.5 ft long x 8 ft wide x 42 inches tall. Ready for work, Clean and Safe with 127,300 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $34,900 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

