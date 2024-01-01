Menu
<p>3.2,Powerstroke diesel, 12 pass. van. Well equipped XL trim level featuring air ,tilt ,cruise, pw. pl. rear camera, and navigation system. Clean, safetied local unit with 297,000kms. Financing avail. OA.C., powertrain warranty avail. $24,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2015 Ford Transit

297,000 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
297,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FBAX2ZV0FKA85661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.2,Powerstroke diesel, 12 pass. van. Well equipped XL trim level featuring air ,tilt ,cruise, pw. pl. rear camera, and navigation system. Clean, safetied local unit with 297,000kms. Financing avail. OA.C., powertrain warranty avail. $24,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

