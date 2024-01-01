Menu
High roof cargo equipped with 3.2 Powerstroke diesel, auto, air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. stereo, plus divider. Clean, safetied unit ideal for many applications showing only 150,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $28,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2015 Ford Transit

150,300 KM

$28,500

2015 Ford Transit

T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2015 Ford Transit

T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTSW3XV3FKA89747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 150,300 KM

Vehicle Description

High roof cargo equipped with 3.2 Powerstroke diesel, auto, air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. stereo, plus divider. Clean, safetied unit ideal for many applications showing only 150,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $28,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2015 Ford Transit