$28,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit
T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
2015 Ford Transit
T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 150,300 KM
Vehicle Description
High roof cargo equipped with 3.2 Powerstroke diesel, auto, air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. stereo, plus divider. Clean, safetied unit ideal for many applications showing only 150,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $28,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442