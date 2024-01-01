2015 Ford Transit

Menu
<p>3.7, auto, 12 pass. mid roof model. Well equipped, featuring air, cruise, tilt, pw.pl. CD stereo, rear heat and air, plus rear view camera. Clean and safetied with 202,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $27,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
202,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FBZX2CM0FKB10366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7, auto, 12 pass. mid roof model. Well equipped, featuring air, cruise, tilt, pw.pl. CD stereo, rear heat and air, plus rear view camera. Clean and safetied with 202,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $27,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

