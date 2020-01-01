Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW 5.3L V8 4X4, CLEAN 1-OWNER *$189 BI-WEEKLY*

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW 5.3L V8 4X4, CLEAN 1-OWNER *$189 BI-WEEKLY*

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$24,800

  • 171,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4465038
  • Stock #: GW5091
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEC2FG133010
Silver
Grey
Pickup Truck
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-door
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $24,300. (SAVE $500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Documentation Fees!



*AS LOW AS $189 BI-WEEKLY OAC!! VERY SHARP & CLEAN NEW GENERATION 2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE CREW CAB 5.3L V8 4X4 BUDGET FRIENDLY WITH TONS OF OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS!



- 5.3L Direct Inject V8

- 6 Speed automatic

- 3 Stage auto 4X4

- 6 Passenger seating (buckets with fold down console)

- Power driver's seat with lumbar

- GM OnStar navigation

- Bluetooth for phone connectivity

- AUX, USB connect for media

- 4G/LTE wifi hotspot

- Spray in box liner

- Trailering/Tow Package

- Brake controller

- Backup camera

- Many optional tire packages to choose from as shown

- Read below for more info...



THIS IS NOT AN UGLY STRIPPED DOWN TRUCK! WHAT HUGE VALUE. WHAT GREAT LOOKS. AND ALL STARTING FOR ONLY $189 BI-WEEKLY* WITH NO MONEY DOWN! LONG LIST OF OPTIONS, ACCIDENT-FREE HISTORY AND SUPER CLEAN. This New Generation 2015 GMC Sierra 5.3L V8 4X4 FULL CREW CAB is ready for all your work or pleasure needs and is extra sharp finished in Quicksilver Metallic over the grey interior. You'll enjoy the PROVEN 5.3L Direct Injection V8 engine producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque with active fuel management for great fuel economy matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and auto 4x4 with 3 stage transfer case (includes AWD). Also included is premium Intelilink Audio system with satellite radio, AUX/USB input, GM OnStar system with navigation, 4G/LTE Wifi hot spot, Bluetooth for phone, remote entry, back up camera, tow hooks, HID Headlamps, chrome heavy duty running boards, OEM GM fender trim, spray in box liner, mud flaps, darker tinted glass and so much more. We dressed up this Beauty with New Optional unique XD Alloy Sport Rims with BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires, that is available as shown. This is a Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for rural Saskatchewan Hwy KMS. Pride of ownership is very evident. It still looks, performs and even smells like new!!



Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, an accident-free Western Canadian (Saskatchewan) CARFAX history report PLUS we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! SELLING AT A big discount off OF NEW MSRP. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.



*$189 bi-weekly is On Approved Credit and includes all applicable taxes. Optional tire/rim packages are extra. See dealer for details. Restrictions may apply.

