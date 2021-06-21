2015 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
*Cash Price: $34,800. Finance Price: $33,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXTRA CLEAN & SHARP, HEAVY DUTY 2015 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE 4X4 6.0L VORTEC V8 4X4 - WORK OR PLAY READY & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT STUFF! - 6.0L Vortec V8 (360HP / 380TQ) - Auto 2 stage 4X4 - 6 Speed automatic - 6-passenger seating (With large fold down center console) - Full Power convenience Group - Intelilink touchscreen Infotainment system - Upgraded audio with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity - HD Tow package with brake controller - Easy step rear bumpers - Spray In box liner - HD Side steps - Chrome appearance package - We have many Optional Rim & Tire packages available to choose from, as shown - and so much more.... STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW AND LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND GREAT LOOKS! New Generation 2015 GMC SIERRA SLE 2500HD Double CAB 4X4 with the proven 6.0L Vortec V8 engine producing 360HP and 380lbs of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and Auto 2 stage 4X4, traction control, 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, remote entry, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, 8" Intelilink touchscreen infotainment center, satellite audio with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity for phone and media, GM OnStar system, chrome appearance package including Chrome Heavy Duty Side steps, OEM fender trim, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, soft open tailgate, Spray in box liner, We have many Optional Rim & Tire packages available to choose from, as shown and so much more. Exceptionally clean , gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for Western Canadian Hwy kms! Pride of ownership is very evident. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident Western Canadian (British Columbia) CARFAX history report PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601
