Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

North edtion

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

North edtion

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 7896885
  2. 7896885
  3. 7896885
  4. 7896885
  5. 7896885
  6. 7896885
  7. 7896885
  8. 7896885
  9. 7896885
  10. 7896885
  11. 7896885
  12. 7896885
  13. 7896885
  14. 7896885
  15. 7896885
  16. 7896885
  17. 7896885
  18. 7896885
  19. 7896885
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7896885
  • Stock #: 2145
  • VIN: 1c4njrab2fd108595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2015 JEEP PATRIOT AWD NORTH EDTION 4 CYL automatic air tilt cruise power windows locks and mirrors Keyless Entry Bluetooth ,Brand new Safety and Carfax ,no accidents ,191000 kilometres $11496 204-791-5466 dealer 4897 price does not include gst or pst View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 172,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 228,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 162,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory