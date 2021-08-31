+ taxes & licensing
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6
RITEWAY AUTO SALES 2015 JEEP PATRIOT AWD NORTH EDTION 4 CYL automatic air tilt cruise power windows locks and mirrors Keyless Entry Bluetooth ,Brand new Safety and Carfax ,no accidents ,191000 kilometres $11496 204-791-5466 dealer 4897 price does not include gst or pst View @ Headingley Auto Grp 4251 portage ave headingley mb
