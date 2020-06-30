2015 Keystone RV Laredo

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $32,800 Finance Price: $31,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! YOU CAN TRAVEL & LIVE IN COMFORT AND STYLE WITH THIS HIGH END, 36FT TRIPLE SLIDE, LARGE REAR LOUNGE, RESIDENTIAL QUALITY 'LIFE-SIZED' KEYSTONE LAREDO TRAVEL TRAILER. IT EVEN HAS THE HEATED UNDERBELLY FOR EXTENDED CAMPING SEASONS, WHICH IS A MUST THIS YEAR!! THIS IS TRUE QUALITY AND IT'S PRICED TO SELL SO DON'T WAIT! This beauty is a 1 owner Local Manitoba trade with pride of ownership very evident in all respects. The previous owner paid far in excess of $50,000 for this unit new. This RV has many upgrades and cool features that truly makes you feel at home. It's a 2015 Keystone Laredo 314RE with a large, high end rear lounge with deep opposing slides. In total, this Laredo boasts 3 slides including the master bedroom (an actual bedroom!!). From the appliances to the flooring, it shows like New. You enter towards the front of this model with the washroom directly to the front right of you. No traipsing through your clean RV with muddy shoes. To your left is the large Island Kitchen and it's truly 'Life-Sized'. There's so much room and a lot of storage... and we mean A LOT! The cabinets are stunning finished in Chestnut with nickle fixtures, hardware and faucet giving a warm, show-home feel. You'll enjoy ALL the amenities of home including the big dual stage refrigerator/freezer, 3 burner stove with oven, full range hood, over mount microwave, deep sink and numerous cabinets and pantries. The Chef in the family will absolutely love being in this space, especially with the extra space provided by the island with overhead pendant lighting. The island houses the sink offering lots of counter space all around. Cooking is so much better here because, while you're open to the entertaining area, you're not in it. And no one is in your way either. There are 2 large opposing slides at the rear that extend the dual leather recliners and dinette on one side, and the sleeper sofa and galley kitchen wall on the other side. The sofa and dinette convert to a double beds providing a total sleep count of 6. Across the rear of this beauty is a complete entertainment wall that has all you need and more! You get a 39" flat panel TV, a home entertainment system with CD/DVD/AUX/USB and Bluetooth with speakers indoor and out PLUS gorgeous heated fireplace. Please Look at the pictures to see all the real wood cabinetry with lots of room for music, movies, munchies and more. The entire area has such a rich look and feel you'll swear that this isn't an RV!! The light flows in from outside thanks to the many windows, all frame-less for that sleek exterior look and all shaded for complete privacy. Back at the front of the RV is the Big full sized bathroom. There's a full shower with sliding glass door and shower seat, sink, skylight, toilet, full vanity, medicine cabinet and lots of room. Move into the private master bedroom and that's where you'll find the third slide. It pushes the headboard of the queen bed out to access the chest of drawers and full --length mirrored closet across the front. You can completely walk around the bed. This set up is typically reserved for high end 5th wheel designs but is perfect for this RV. Above the dresser is a wall cabinet to put another LED TV with connections ready! You can really see, and more importantly, FEEL the great open space. It's simply amazing how much room AND storage you get in this Laredo 314RE. The entire RV has lots of roof vents and a LARGE power awning to cover you on rainy days and 2 air conditioners to keep you cool on those hot summer nights. Speaking of air conditioning, this unit has 50 amp service powering the Laredo's "Race Track A/C System." This system has twice the the number of vents as conventional systems and moves air more efficiently throughout the whole unit from the 2 roof top air units. You are provided a separate thermostat for the main area and the master allowing you to close the door and still enjoy the comfort you want when sleeping. Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner jacks and power hitch. This is a must see for full time RV living or part time camping in style and luxury here or down south. Remember, this unit is ready for that extended camping season with the heated and enclosed underbelly! We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines, it has a Clean 1 owner Manitoba CARFAX history report PLUS we have many extended comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find!! Selling at a fraction of the new cost to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1