2015 Keystone RV Springdale

$24,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640033

9640033 Stock #: W6595

W6595 VIN: 4YDT28224FG103794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS

Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES

Body Style Travel Trailer

Mileage 1 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.