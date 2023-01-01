$24,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Keystone RV Springdale
282BHS, 32FT LITE WT, SLEEP 10, BUNKS, POLAR PKG!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$24,800
- Listing ID: 9640033
- Stock #: W6595
- VIN: 4YDT28224FG103794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! WOW, WHAT A GREAT ULTRA LITE, EXTENDED SEASON BUNK MODEL AT A GREAT PRICE POINT!! MUST SEE , THIS 2015 KEYSTONE SPRINGDALE LITE 282 BHS Bunk House is a full sized 32FT , lite weight RV that delivers tons of space & amenities without the weight and is loaded with extras & great features. Best of all, it's made by KEYSTONE RV, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. Still shows like new in all respects and has a great layout with great options. Did we mention what a great price point this is for any budget? You can have it all with this SPRINGDALE ULTRA LITE 282 BHS ... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It's easy to pull at an unbelievable 7000lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 715lbs!! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative design that you can find in all KEYSTONE RV's. This RV features a large dinette/Sofa slide. The U -Shaped dinette is big and both it and the large sofa convert to double beds making it capable of sleeping 10 people. These sit across from the kitchen which features a large double sink with dual covers, 3 Burner Range, microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of cabinet storage including a large, deep, floor to ceiling pantries. This trailer is LOADED with storage and space!! The kitchen is galley-style with a nice corner peninsula which makes for more counter space. It's a great living area so there is plenty of room for entertaining without getting in the way of the cook in the family. There's an entertainment wall with an included flat screen TV plus and AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB and indoor & outdoor speakers! At the back of the RV is the rear bunks, which has double over the double under bunks. Next to the bunks is the full bath with a large tub/shower, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet, actual counter space plus a 6-gallon gas/electric water heater. And the nicest feature of this bathroom is the 2nd direct entrance in and out of the RV so you do not have to drag dirt throughout the RV when heading to the washroom!! Head to the front of this unit and there's a large master bedroom with 2 opposing entrances (With Privacy doors on each side) for the easy access to the queen size bed. There is lots of storage with dual wardrobes with nightstands and under bed storage. Move outside and there's the huge power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and of course inside air conditioning for the hot summer nights. And remember as mentioned earlier this RV is equipped with the Factory Extended season "Artic" package so you can get out earlier in the season and stay out longer, allowing you to get the most out of the RV season. This Lightweight RV will Sleep 10 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner Power leveling jacks. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean, No Accident, local Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase of one of our RVs!! Great finance terms, Deferred payments until spring 2023 and low payments available OAC!!
