$23,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan NV 2500
SV
2015 Nissan NV 2500
SV
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 201,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Just In! 2500 NV raised roof cargo. Well equipped SV model with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo plus rear view camera. An ideal start to your camper conversion or a great addition to your delivery business. Clean and safetied with 201,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $23,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442