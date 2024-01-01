Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just In! 2500 NV raised roof cargo. Well equipped SV model with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo plus rear view camera. An ideal start to your camper conversion or a great addition to your delivery business. Clean and safetied with 201,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  Only $23,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2015 Nissan NV 2500

201,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1714593418
  2. 1714593424
  3. 1714593430
  4. 1714593436
  5. 1714593442
  6. 1714593452
  7. 1714593460
  8. 1714593473
  9. 1714593480
  10. 1714593486
  11. 1714593496
  12. 1714593503
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1N6BF0LY2FN803085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 201,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In! 2500 NV raised roof cargo. Well equipped SV model with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. p. seat, CD stereo plus rear view camera. An ideal start to your camper conversion or a great addition to your delivery business. Clean and safetied with 201,300kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  Only $23,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2014 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline 175,600 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 219,600 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Chevrolet Express 183,500 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan NV 2500