2015 Nissan Titan

140,717 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

204-832-1081

2015 Nissan Titan

2015 Nissan Titan

S Crew Cab 4WD

2015 Nissan Titan

S Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

204-832-1081

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

140,717KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7980897
  Stock #: 1990
  VIN: 1N6AA0EJXFN500291

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Stock # 1990
  Mileage 140,717 KM

Vehicle Description

This super clean and low milage Titan includes 4x4, keyless entry, air conditioning, AM FM radio, cruise control, power windows and power locks & more. For questions contact us at info@fedoruksusedcars.ca or phone (204)832-1081 for immediate assistance. Carfax reports, warranty, and financing available on all vehicles. Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer 2020 & 2021!! Dealer permit #1295. GST and PST are included in advertised finance payment but not in listed cash purchase price.

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

Fedoruk's Used Cars & Trucks

4621 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C7

