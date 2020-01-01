2015 RAM 3500

**Cash Price: $44,800. Finance Price: $43,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!



WORK READY, CLEAN LOW KM WESTERN CANADIAN 2015 DODGE RAM 3500 SLT CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 DUALLY, WHAT A GREAT FIND, LOADED WITH OPTIONS!



- 6.7L Cummins Diesel DUALLY 4X4

- 6 Speed automatic, Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case

- 370HP & A MASSIVE 800 LBS TORQUE

- Power seating (6 passenger seating with large fold down center console)

- Integrated Bluetooth

- Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen infotainment

- Multi Media Hub, AUX, USB and Bluetooth for phone and music

- High-mount stop lamp with cargo camera

- Backup camera

- Rear park assist

- Brake controller

- Factory Tow package with exhaust brake

- 5th Wheel Gooseneck Prep package

- Alcoa Duallys with 6 Brand new tires

- Chrome Heavy Duty side steps

- Read below for more information



OVER $72,000 NEW 4 YEARS AGO! EVEN MUCH MORE TO REPLACE TODAY! WANT A TRUCK THAT CAN WORK AND PLAY? - THIS IS A HARD TO FIND TRUCK IN THIS CONDITION WITH THESE OPTIONS AND ACCIDENT-FREE HISTORY READY FOR ALL THE BIG JOBS - 2015 DODGE RAM 3500 SLT CREW CAB DUALLY 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find and best of all it's like new!!! It is equipped with all the options you need including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL(370HP & A MASSIVE 800 LBS TORQUE ) matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, transfer plate skid shield, Power Seating (6 passenger seating with fold down center console), Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen infotainment, multi-media hub music with AUX, USB and satellite, backup camera, rear park assist, heated extendable tow mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, integrated Bluetooth for phone and music, remote entry, remote start, Fog lights, HD tow package with factory brake controller, 5th wheel/gooseneck prep package, multi pin plug and tow option, exhaust brake, auto lamps, dimming rear view mirror, chrome appearance package including chrome bumpers and grill, chrome heavy duty side steps and more), heavy duty mud flaps, Alcoa Ram dually wheels with NEW A/T tires and so much more! This truck is a exceptionally clean and very sharp Hwy Driven Western Canadian truck with LOW Kms and pride of ownership clearly evident - None nicer!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs. .



Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Accident-free CARFAX history report, The balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new cost (we have the original build sheet)!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

