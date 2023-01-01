$49,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 3500
LIMITED EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS, LOADED & FLAWLESS
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$49,800
- Listing ID: 9958670
- Stock #: DW6686
- VIN: 3C63R2FL7FG561050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C. Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
SUPER LOW KMS AT ONLY 63K KMS, YES 63K ORGINAL KM S AND THIS IS A FLAWLESS 1 OWNER WITH LIMITED EDITION TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. STILL SHOWS CLOSE TO NEW AND PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS VERY EVIDENT-- A TRUE MUST SEE -- TRULY STUNNING AND LOADED -- TOP OF THE LINE ONE OWNER ACCIDENT-FREE TRUCK. 2015 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL EQUIPPED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS AND EXTRAS YOU WOULD WANT! FINISHED IN THE VERY DESIREABLE BRILLANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL & CHROME!!!
- 6.7L Cummins Diesel (370 hp & 800 lb-ft)
- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
- RWD with traction control
- Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats
- Power 10-Way Drivers Seat / 6-Way Passenger Seat
- Power Pedals
- Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals are on Memory Settings
- 5 Passenger Seating (Buckets and full console)
- Uconnect 4C with 8.4" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ 9 Speaker Alpine System w/ Sub
- Multimedia Centre with AUX, USB, and Satellite Radio
- Factory Touchscreen GPS Navigation System
- Integrated Bluetooth for Phone and Media Input
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control
- Auto High-Beam Headlight Control
- Factory Remote Starter
- PARK-SENSE Front and Rear Park Assist
- REAR-VIEW Back-Up Camera
- HD MOPAR Chrome Cab Length running Boards
- Factory Tow Package with Exhaust Brake
- Factory Brake Controller
- Fifth Wheel prep/rails already installed
- Optional 16K Pro-Series Mopar 5th wheel hitch (as shown at additional cost)
- Chrome Heated Power Folding extended tow mirrors Mirrors
- Transfer Case Skid Plate
- Limited Edition Chrome appearance pkg
- Color matched painted bumpers
- Power Rear Sliding Window with Defrost
- HID Headlamps
- Fog lights / tow hooks
- Spray-In Box Liner
- Rear Bumper /Box Step
- 3 piece hard top tonneau cover
- Beautiful 20-inch RAM Limited Edition Chrome Wheels riding on Strong Toyo Open Country tires
TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY AND CREW IN LUXURY, STYLE & GREAT LOOKS!! THIS VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK, IN THIS CONFIGURATION, WITH ONLY 63K KMS - YES ONLY 63K KMS !!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded 2015 RAM 3500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL - What a great find and best of all, it's in immaculate shape. This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership, clearly evident. TOUGH TO FIND A CLEANER ONE!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all the Family or Crew in style.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A 1 owner, Clean No accident CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
