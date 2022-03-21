$33,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
SH-AWD TECH PKG, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, FLAWLESS!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$33,800
- Listing ID: 8750108
- Stock #: GIW6347
- VIN: 5FRYD4H43GB506082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $33,800. Finance Price: $32,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, EXCPETIONALLY SHARP, LOW KM AND VERY WELL EQUIPPED NEW GEN 2016 ACURA MDX TECHNOLOGY EDITION SUPER HANDLING AWD WITH ALL OPTIONS!! - 3.5L Direct Injection 24-valve, SOHC i-VTEC V-6 290HP - 9-speed automatic transmission with Sequential Sport Shift paddle shifters and Grade Logic Control - Electronic Gear Selector - Super Handling AWD - Power heated leather memory seating (7 passenger) - 2 way Power Sunroof - Factory Tech Package: - Acura Navigation System with 3D view - AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic with exclusive street and freeway conditions - Blind spot information (BSI) system - Rear Cross Traffic Monitor - Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with turn-by-turn guidance GPS-linked climate control - Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System with 10 speakers - HD Radio - Bluetooth streaming audio - Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) - Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system - Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system - Rain-sensing windshield wipers - LED puddle lights - Rear door smart entry - On Demand Multi-Use Display - Sirius XM Satellite Radio - Siri Eyes Free - SMS, MMS Text Message and Email Capability - Keyless Access System with smart entry, pushbutton ignition and Acura personalized settings - Tri Zone Auto climate control - Rear auto climate control - Multi-View Rear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines - Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) Brake Assist - Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control and Motion Adaptive Steering - Hill Start Assist - LED Daytime Running Lights - Remote-linked power-operated tailgate - Rear privacy glass - Jewel Eye LED Headlights - LED-Illuminated Taillights, Side Mirror-Integrated Directional Signals, Rear License and Center High Mount Stop Light - Tow package - 3rd row seating for 7 people - 18 inch High polished sport wheels on Newer high-performance all-season tires - Read below for more info... A TRUE BEAUTY. LOW KMS AND ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS. EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP CLEAN 2016 ACURA MDX TECHNOLOGY EDITION AWD 7 Passenger people mover equipped with the proven reliable, powerful and economical 3.5L Direct Injection 24-valve, SOHC i-VTEC V-6 engine producing 290HP matched to a 9 speed automatic transmission and Acura Super Handling All Wheel Drive, loaded with all factory options including the highly desired Tech Pkg and so much more. In immaculate condition, very well cared for SUV with LOW Kilometers. Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a Car Fax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP. What a Great find - must be seen!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
