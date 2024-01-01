Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2.5,auto. air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. small screen. Economical 2wd. ext. cab model with 3 dr. option. Seating for 2 with buckets, console shift and rear seat delete. Includes cap with exterior access to shelving plus box liner. Clean and safetied with only 123,000kms. Former fleet maintained unit ready to work and priced right at only $15,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

123,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCHSBEA4G1236519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 236519
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

123,000 KM
$15,000
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2016 Chevrolet Colorado