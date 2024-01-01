$15,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 236519
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5,auto. air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. small screen. Economical 2wd. ext. cab model with 3 dr. option. Seating for 2 with buckets, console shift and rear seat delete. Includes cap with exterior access to shelving plus box liner. Clean and safetied with only 123,000kms. Former fleet maintained unit ready to work and priced right at only $15,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
