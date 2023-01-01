Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.8,auto,air,radio,pw.pl. Work ready, ext. wheelbase cargo ideal for many uses! Equipped with a divider, rear heat, shelving and even a power invertor! Clean, safetied and Winter ready with only 98,000kms.  Runs well, shows well and priced to sell at only $34,500. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Express

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Express

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1701983688
  2. 1701983694
  3. 1701983700
  4. 1701983706
  5. 1701983711
  6. 1701983716
  7. 1701983722
  8. 1701983728
  9. 1701983732
  10. 1701983738
  11. 1701983743
Contact Seller

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFF4G1187003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,radio,pw.pl. Work ready, ext. wheelbase cargo ideal for many uses! Equipped with a divider, rear heat, shelving and even a power invertor! Clean, safetied and Winter ready with only 98,000kms.  Runs well, shows well and priced to sell at only $34,500. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2013 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Chevrolet Express 132,000 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Chevrolet Express 116,400 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT 160,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Express