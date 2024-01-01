2016 Chevrolet Express

Menu
<p>4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. work ready cargo van equipped with divider, shelving plus a ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 200,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. Only $ 21,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

200,600 KM

Used
200,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFF6G1148746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 148746
  • Mileage 200,600 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. work ready cargo van equipped with divider, shelving plus a ladder rack. Clean and safetied with 200,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. Only $ 21,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

