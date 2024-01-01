2016 Chevrolet Express

Menu
<p>4.8,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Also includes cargo divider, interior shelving, plus roof rack.  Clean and safetied with 290,400kms. Only $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

290,400 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
290,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFFXG1310023

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 310023
  • Mileage 290,400 KM

4.8,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Also includes cargo divider, interior shelving, plus roof rack.  Clean and safetied with 290,400kms. Only $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Windows

Transmission Overdrive Switch

