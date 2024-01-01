$13,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Express
2016 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
290,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFFXG1310023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 310023
- Mileage 290,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto, air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Also includes cargo divider, interior shelving, plus roof rack. Clean and safetied with 290,400kms. Only $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2016 Chevrolet Express