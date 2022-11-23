$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2016 Chevrolet Express
2016 Chevrolet Express
LT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
174,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9413674
- Stock #: 327163
- VIN: 1GAZGPFGXG1327163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 12
- Stock # 327163
- Mileage 174,600 KM
Vehicle Description
12 passenger van just in and ready to travel! 6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.p.seat, stereo plus rear heat/air. Safetied with winter tires. 174,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1