2016 Chevrolet Express

174,600 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

LT

LT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

174,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9413674
  • Stock #: 327163
  • VIN: 1GAZGPFGXG1327163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 12
  • Stock # 327163
  • Mileage 174,600 KM

Vehicle Description

12 passenger van just in and ready to travel! 6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.p.seat, stereo plus rear heat/air. Safetied with winter tires. 174,600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $25,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

