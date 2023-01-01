Menu
2016 Chevrolet G3500

131,600 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2016 Chevrolet G3500

2016 Chevrolet G3500

2016 Chevrolet G3500

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

131,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852005
  • Stock #: IN7947
  • VIN: MBPGSIN7947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 131,600 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio.  16 ft. cube style body with roll up rear door and loading ramp. Safetied with 6 new tires and only 131,600kms. Rebuilt status. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $29,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

