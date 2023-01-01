$29,000+ tax & licensing
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2016 Chevrolet G3500
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
131,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9852005
- Stock #: IN7947
- VIN: MBPGSIN7947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 131,600 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. 16 ft. cube style body with roll up rear door and loading ramp. Safetied with 6 new tires and only 131,600kms. Rebuilt status. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $29,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
