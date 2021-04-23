Menu
2016 Dodge Ram 1500

94,000 KM

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT CREW 5.7L HEMI 4X4, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN HISTORY

2016 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT CREW 5.7L HEMI 4X4, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN HISTORY

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

94,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6982637
  • Stock #: GW5897A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $29,800. Finance Price: $28,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST NO ADMINISTRATION or DOCUMENTS FEES!!! EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE - HARD TO FIND WITH A CLEAN HISTORY THIS 2016 RAM 1500 SLT FULL CREW 4X4 5.7L HEMI IS NICELY APPOINTED AND IS A VERY WELL-SERVICED TRUCK WITH LOW RURAL HWY KMS - 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque (w/ Fuel saver MDS) - 8-Speed Automatic Transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case - 6 Passenger Seating with the Fold-Down Center Console - Power and Remote Entry Group - Uconnect 5.0 Premium Stereo with Sirius XM Satellite Audio with AUX/USB Input - 5” Touchscreen Stereo with 6 Speaker System - Handsfree Bluetooth Communication - Bluetooth Audio Streaming - Audio Input for Mobile Devices - SLT & Chrome Appearance Group - Power Sliding Rear Window - Factory Tow package with 4 and 7 pin Wiring Harness - Heavy Duty Transmission and Engine Cooling - Power Heated Mirrors - Upgraded Heavy Duty Ram Floor Mats - Upgraded Ram HD Mud Flaps - Chrome Running Boards - Second Row In-Floor Storage Bins - Optional New Box Liner Available - 20” Sport Alloy Wheels on strong BRIDGESTONE DUELLER Tires - Read below for more info... EXTRA SHARP AND AS NEW BRIGHT WHITE AND CHROME OVER DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR. LOCAL RURAL MB TRUCK! 2016 Ram 1500 CREW CAB SLT with 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft matched to the improved 8-speed auto transmission, Really must be seen!! Get it while it lasts!!!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and a CLEAN Certified Manitoba Car Fax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of that cost. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

