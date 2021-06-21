+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $29,800. Finance Price: $28,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! HUGE VALUE FOR A VERY CLEAN, 1-OWNER, WELL EQUIPPED, LOCAL LEASE RETURN - 2016 FORD F-150 XLT EDITION SUPER CREW EQUIPPED WITH THE TWIN TURBO 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE & LOADED WITH LOTS OF OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS! - 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost V6 (365 hp and 420 lb-ft of pulling torque!) - 6 Speed automatic - Power 6 Passenger with large folding console - SYNC voice activated system with Bluetooth - Premium audio with AUX, USB and Satellite radio - Back up camera - Tow package - Factory remote starter - HD side steps - Fog lamps - Ford Factory box liner - 4 Piece Hard Flip top Toneau cover - Sport Alloy wheels on Michelin tires - Read below for more info... IF YOU NEED A NICE TRUCK BUT ALSO NEED A GOOD PAYMENT... THIS IS THE TRUCK FOR YOU! VERY SHARP & EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH LOTS OF OPTIONS. 1-OWNER LOCAL LESE RETURN, Well maintained with all highway driven kilometers sharply finished in Magnetic Grey and chrome. A REAL MUST SEE 2016 Ford F150 Super Crew XLT Edition equipped with the proven and capable 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost V6 (365 hp and 420 lb-ft of pulling torque!) matched to a six speed auto transmission. Comes with power driver's seat, 6 passenger seating (large folding center console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system, Premium Audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, remote entry & starter, back up camera, trailer tow package, auto lamp, fog lights, steering wheel controls, Ford factory box liner, tinted windows, HD side steps, Fog lamps, Ford Factory box liner , 4 Piece Hard Flip top Toneau cover, Sport Alloy wheels on Michelin tires and lots lots more. This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Great truck with VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S. None nicer at this price point!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an local CARFAX Certified history report plus we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4965
