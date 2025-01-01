Menu
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

268,400 KM

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
268,400KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYE1ZM6GKB29696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 268,400 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 liter,auto,air,cruise,tilt,pw,pl, bluetooth radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving and ladder rack. clean and safetied with 268,400 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $18,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

204-895-7442

