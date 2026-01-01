$26,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 149,600 KM
Vehicle Description
6 Cyl , Hi Roof ,auto ,air, tilt ,pw ,pl, am/fm (Media) radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and shelving. clean and safetied with 149,600 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
