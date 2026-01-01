2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>3.7 liter ,auto ,air ,pw ,pl, Am/Fm Media Imput radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 179,000 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $22,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
179,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYE9ZM2GKA87641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 87641
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 liter ,auto ,air ,pw ,pl, Am/Fm Media Imput radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 179,000 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $22,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

